Cops: Unidentified dead body found at Bukit Dugang, Sepang

SEPANG, Nov 12 — A dead body without clothes and internal organs, believed to be eaten by wild animals, was found floating in a disused mining pool at Kampung Orang Asli, Bukit Dugang, Dengkil on Tuesday.

Sepang district police chief, ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the body was found without an identity card nor any identifiable features, such as birth marks, which complicated identification efforts.

“The body was found floating face down in the mining pool, and believed to have died five days ago before being found on Tuesday,” he told reporters today.

According to him, the hospital authorities stated that the body, believed to be a man based on the physical features, only had enough skin on three fingers for the fingerprints to be detected.

Wan Kamarul Azran said based on interviews with villagers, no one was missing among their families.

“We therefore hope that if anyone has a missing relative or friend recently, do please go to the nearest police station to assist the investigation,” he said.

The cause of death has not been determined and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama