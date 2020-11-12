Air Selangor: Water supply restored in 69pc of affected areas as at 6am

A boy carries a container of water at a water point in Keramat AU2 following the latest water disruption November 11, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Water supply in 888 areas or 69 per cent of the 1,279 areas affected by the water supply disruption following the suspension of the Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (LRA) due to pollution last Tuesday, was fully restored as of 6am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said efforts are being made to restore the supply to the remaining 391 areas.

"Consumers are advised to let water flow from the tap until it is clear before using it.

“Air Selangor hopes that consumers whose water supply has been restored to use it prudently to ensure the recovery process in the other affected areas can be done smoothly and according to schedule," she said in a statement.

Kuala Selangor recorded the highest recovery rate at 99 per cent, followed by Kuala Langat (80 per cent), Hulu Selangor (87 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (75 per cent), Petaling (60 per cent), Gombak (55 per cent) and Klang/Shah Alam (51 per cent).

Elina said alternative water supply assistance is available at public hydrants and the Local Service Center (SME) for the convenience of consumers affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption.

Air Selangor will update the status on the restoration of the water supply from time to time on its website www.airselangor. com, as well as Air Selangor Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account, she added. — Bernama

