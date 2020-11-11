Sarawak Speaker strikes DAP rep’s remarks from record for alleged ‘racial undertones’

DAP’s Pending state lawmaker Violet Yong speaks to reporters during a press conference November 12, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 11 — State Speaker Datuk Asfia Awang Nassar today stopped Pending assemblyman Violet Yong from continuing with her debate speech on Sarawak’s budget 2021 after she commented on the composition of the state’s civil service.

The Speaker also ordered the state assembly secretary to expunge parts of her speech that touched on the state civil service from the Hansard.

“I have heard you have gone on and on talking about race. You are entirely talking about race. Your speech has racial undertones.

“Sarawak is very tolerant of race,” the Speaker told Yong.

Yong replied she is talking about racial unity but was not able to convince the Speaker who asked another assemblyman to proceed with the debate.

Yong had been talking about the position of the state secretary when she was interrupted.

Separately, Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei said he was adamant he will not defend his seat in the next state election, regardless of when it will be called.

Wong, who resigned from the Sarawak DAP, said he was making his farewell speech in the state assembly.

“Out of nine years as the elected representative, 12 months of these years have been taken away by this state assembly which voted and suspended me for making constructive suggestions for reform on the state assembly,” he said.

“I will share my experience on the Speaker with my grandchildren. But I won’t bring personal grudge against the Speaker,” he said.