Police open investigation paper on latest Sungai Selangor pollution incident

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Police have opened an investigation paper on the water pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (LRA) and LRA Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2, and 3 yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said police received a report on the incident from an enforcement officer of Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) at 3pm yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 430 of the Penal Code for committing mischief which can cause a diminution of water supply for agricultural purposes, for consumption of human beings or animals, or for carrying out any manufacturing activities.

“Preliminary investigations by LUAS found that the water in the plant was suspected to contain solvents up to the level of 8 TON (threshold odour number). As a result, the water supply had to be stopped until the cleaning work was completed,” he told Bernama.

Bernama reported that water pollution caused the treatment plants to be shut down at 12.45pm yesterday, resulting in unscheduled water supply disruption involving 1,139,008 consumer accounts in the Klang Valley.

It was also reported that the water cuts affected 1,279 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat from 6pm yesterday. — Bernama