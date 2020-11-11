Police get tough on those not wearing face masks at Sibu Central Market

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar (left) inspects one of the stalls at Sibu Central Market. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Nov 11 — The police have issued two compound notices to two individuals and warned two others including a Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) parking warden for not wearing face masks in crowded places.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar said the compounds were issued during an inspection on recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at Sibu Central Market here yesterday.

He said they wanted to make sure Sibu remain as Covid-19 green zone.

“We observed some traders and customers at the market have failed to follow the SOP by not wearing face mask.

“Majority of them especially traders only put on their face mask when they noticed the presence of the enforcement team,” he told reporters joining the inspection.

Ariffin said they would not compromise anymore and would issue compound directly to those who failed to follow the SOP.

He advised traders at the market and other places in the town to wear face mask at all times when in public places.

“We will also monitor eateries to make sure they record their customers’ name in a logbook or MySejahtera app and scan their body temperature.

“Eateries found failing to comply with the SOP will be issued compound and I might suggest to the local authority to close their premises.

“This is to make sure they do not take our fight against the pandemic lightly,” he said. — Borneo Post Online