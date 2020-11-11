Ismail Sabri: Police arrested 536 yesterday for breaking Covid-19 rules

Ismail Sabri said that of the 536 arrested, 527 were given compounds, eight remanded to assist with further investigations, and one released on bail. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The police yesterday arrested 536 individuals for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that of the 536 arrested, 527 were given compounds, eight remanded to assist with further investigations, and one released on bail.

“Among the offences were failure to observe physical distancing (153), failure to wear a mask (134), businesses failing to record patron details (107), individuals crossing designated CMCO districts or states without permission (40), businesses operating longer than allowed (37), entertainment activities (eight) and others (57),” he said.

Ismail added that security personnel from Ops Benteng arrested 31 undocumented migrants and five smugglers yesterday.

He added that the police, Armed Forces and the Immigration Department personnel held a total of 342 roadblocks nationwide.