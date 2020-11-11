Health Ministry: Three new Covid-19 clusters identified today in Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said today that three new clusters have been identified in Sabah.

The new clusters were dubbed Karamunting cluster in Sandakan, Saga cluster in Kota Kinabalu and Haven cluster in Lahad Datu.

“The index patient of the Karamunting cluster was detected through symptomatic screening on October 15 and is currently receiving treatment in Duchess of Kent hospital,” he said in his daily press conference.

He added that close contact screenings were conducted and 20 more cases have been identified and admitted to Sandakan Sports Complex Low Risk Quarantine Centre and Sandakan Rafflesia Hall.

As of 12pm today, 30 individuals have been screened under the Karamunting cluster, with 21 tested positive for Covid-19 and the remaining nine tested negative.

The origin of the Saga cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah was confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case on November 8.

“We have conducted close contact screenings and found eight more positive cases, all patients were sent to Queen Elizabeth hospital,” Dr Noor Hisham was quoted saying.

Until 12pm today, 56 individuals have been screened under Saga cluster and found nine positive for Covid-19 and the remaining 47 still waiting for results.

The Haven cluster was found to have originated from a Covid-19 positive case discovered through symptomatic screening on November 5.

He added that close contact screenings were conducted and found six more positive cases.

As of 12pm today, 140 individuals have been screened under the Haven cluster and found 11 more positive cases, 112 tested negative and 17 awaits for results.