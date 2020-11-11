Bank Muamalat confirms one Covid-19 case at Tanah Merah branch

Bank Muamalat said the employee is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (Bank Muamalat) today confirmed one of its employees at the Tanah Merah, Kelantan branch tested positive for Covid-19.

Bank Muamalat, in a statement, said the employee is now undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

“As a precautionary measure, all co-workers who have been in direct contact with the said employee have been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

“Contact tracing is also underway, in line with the Health Ministry’s guidelines,” it said.

According to the statement, the branch which is located at No 692, 693 and 694, Kompleks Perniagaan Humaira, Pusat Bandar Tanah Merah, Kelantan has been closed to enable thorough sanitisation and cleaning procedures to be carried out.

It also said that in efforts to mitigate possible health risks due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Tanah Merah branch is closed from November 8 until further notice.

“Customers may proceed to our nearest branch at Kok Lanas for their banking business. We however encourage our customers to use our online banking services,” it said.

“Bank Muamalat is taking aggressive steps to safeguard the health and safety of its customers, staff and communities while ensuring smooth delivery of important financial services.

“These steps include following medical protocols from local health authorities and implementing strict guidelines in relation to social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to Bank Muamalat,” it said.

For further information members of the public can visit Bank Muamalat’s website at www.muamalat.com.my or call 03-2600 5500. — Bernama