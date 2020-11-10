Parents reliant on daycare services face setback due to abrupt implementation of CMCO, says DAP MP

A student does her homework based on online lessons in Labuan March 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The abrupt decision to re-impose the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in most states has created a setback for working parents who rely on childcare services, said DAP’s Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong.

Khoo said due to this, parents who are working are now burdened with finding a solution on where to send their children on days they are required to work.

“We have been told that daycare centres operated by the Welfare Department can still operate but those registered under the Education Ministry have to shut.

“Because of this, many parents came to us asking where they are supposed to send their children now,” he told a press conference at the Parliament here.

He added with both parents in a household required to work amid hard times, they are not able to care for their child on their own during working hours.

“This is why we urged the government to not make decisions hastily because it will be the people who will suffer in the end,” he said.

Meanwhile, fellow party member Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii expressed his disappointment over the Education Ministry’s written reply to his question on the reason behind school closures.

According to Yii, since the start of the pandemic in March, large areas in Sarawak still remain green zones, with these mainly rural areas lacking the facilities and guidance for students to follow the needed programme.

“This is the same in places like Pahang, Kelantan and even Perlis which are not technically affected by the CMCO.

“Sadly, based on the written answer that was given to me, it seems that the Education Ministry does not have a comprehensive plan or policy to address the education gap among the rich and poor, and urban and rural,” he said.

Yii warned that due to the nationwide school closure, the education gap is almost certain to further widen due to the lack of internet and proper equipment for the poor and those in rural areas, thus preventing students in these areas from accessing online lessons.

“The ministry cannot be reactive to daily numbers, as the virus will be in the community for a long period of time even until next year.

“They cannot just close all schools each time there is a spike of cases in certain areas.

“The victims are not only the students, but also teachers who are working so hard to be creative and make sure students are not left behind under home-based learning, and not forgetting parents who are burdened by these last minute decisions, especially those who are working,” he said.

On education shows via television, Yii said many may not have a television and furthermore, such programmes are insufficient as a holistic education experience for students.

Over the weekend, Mohd Radzi announced that all schools and vocational colleges will close starting November 9 to the last day of the 2020 school calendar year on December 17 (Category A) and December 18 (Category B) due to Covid-19.

He said while schools are closed, students will continue their lessons at home with suitable methods determined by their teachers.