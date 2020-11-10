Ismail Sabri: Police arrest 341 individuals for RMCO violations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the recovery movement control order at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, October 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that the police have arrested 341 individuals for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations.

The minister added that out of the total arrests, 307 individuals were compounded on the spot, 33 were remanded for further investigations, and one was released on bail.

Ismail said that failure to wear face masks remained the top offence, followed by businesses’ failure to record customers' details.

“Among the highest offences were failure to wear mask (116), failure to provide record details of customers (63), failure to adhere to social distancing (57) and other offences (68),” he said in a press conference.

On Ops Benteng, the authorities arrested 78 undocumented migrants and one skipper.

The authorities have conducted 337 roadblocks across the nation.

Ismail added that from July 24 until yesterday, 64,374 have returned to Malaysia from overseas.

Out of the total number of individuals returned, 9,977 individuals are undergoing mandatory quarantine in 66 hotels and 21 quarantine centres across the country.

He added that 385 had been sent to hospitals for treatment with 56,012 individuals allowed to go home.