Ismail Sabri: EMCO ends in Taman Mawar, to continue in Taman Mesra, Sandakan

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Putrajaya announced today that the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) imposed on Taman Mawar in Sandakan, Sabah will end today as initially planned.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said that as of November 6, 731 screenings have been conducted, with 87 cumulative Covid-positive cases found.

He added that out of total cumulative cases, 64 individuals have fully recovered and the remaining 23 active cases are still receiving treatment.

“On the advice and risk assessment that has been implemented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), today's special meeting agreed to terminate the EMCO in Taman Mawar, Sandakan on November 10 as scheduled,” he said in a press briefing.

Meanwhile, the senior minister has decided to extend EMCO in Taman Mesra, which is also located in Sandakan.

He added that MoH has conducted 1,124 screenings there, which resulted in 134 positive Covid-19 cumulative cases recorded.

Out of the total cumulative cases, 43 have fully recovered, with 91 remaining active cases in that area.

”On the advice and risk assessment that has been implemented by the MoH, today's technical meeting agreed to extend EMCO in Taman Mesra, Sandakan for another 14 days from tomorrow until November 24,” he said.