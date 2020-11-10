Cops establish identity of Tambun landslide victims

Police personnel are seen at the scene of the landslide at the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Tambun November 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 10 — Police have ascertained the identity of the two victims whose bodies were found buried in a landslide at the Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat in Tambun near here early today.

Ipoh Police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said they comprised a man, Ooi Chee Wei, 39, and a woman, Lee Tze Juin, 32, both of whom hailed from Kuala Lumpur.

“Initial investigations found that they were in Perak for work purposes.

“The body of the man, who worked with an oil and gas company, was identified by his wife who came from Kuala Lumpur today.

“Lee’s next-of-kin, however, have yet to arrive at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) Hospital,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the post-mortem was expected to be done tomorrow after the Covid-19 test on the bodies were concluded.

Police classified the case as sudden death due to natural disaster.

The landslide was reportedly occurred at 1.30am and the rescue team found the body of the man at 9.55am, before discovering the body of the woman a few minutes later. — Bernama