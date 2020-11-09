Pahang allows conditional operation of maahad tahfiz, pondok schools, says MB

Maahad tahfiz and pondok schools in Pahang will be allowed to operate on the condition that the students do not leave their school grounds. — Picture by Marcus Pheong KUANTAN, Nov 9 — Maahad tahfiz and pondok schools in Pahang will be allowed to operate on the condition that the students do not leave their school grounds, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said besides that, teaching staff from outside Pahang, particularly those from Covid-19 red zones, would not be allowed to resume teaching.

However, a closure order would be issued if new cases were reported at any of the maahad tahfiz or pondok schools, he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said the move was a pre-emptive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state although it is not placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin announced that all schools, including vocational colleges under the ministry, would be closed from today until the last day of the school session this year on December 17, as a measure to break the Covid-19 transmission chain.

The closures also apply to schools in states not placed under the CMCO, namely Pahang, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said security forces led by the police would increase roadblocks at selected locations starting this Wednesday to restrict inter-state travel into Pahang, particularly from Covid-19 red zones.

The police would still allow travelling between states on a case-by-case basis such as emergency cases and deaths, he added. — Bernama