Two helicopters carrying four passengers crash in Melawati, two dead (VIDEO)

People try to help passengers in one of the two helicopters that crashed in Melawati. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Two helicopters flying four passengers collided and crashed in Melawati today, the Fire and Rescue Department confirmed.

In a statement today, the department's operations centre head Zulfikar Jaffar said that one female and three male victims were involved in the crash, with two confirmed dead at press time 1.20pm.

Authorities have yet to establish the identities of the two deceased at this point.

“We can only confirm two people died from the crash. This was confirmed by St John’s Ambulance of Malaysia at the scene,” Zulfikar told the media in a brief text message.

Videos of one the helicopter crashing had made its way via social media platforms this afternoon.

When contacted, Ampang police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Esha said he was on the way to the scene and will flourish the media with more details soon.

MORE TO COME