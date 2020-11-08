CMCO: Sufficient supply of basic necessities in Sabah, says Domestic Trade Ministry

A view of the skyline of Kota Kinabalu September 30, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 8 — There is sufficient supply of basic necessities for the people in Sabah throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Sabah branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director Georgie Abas said KPDNHEP would continuously monitor the supply of the goods during the period.

“Sabah KPDNHEP will also ensure that traders comply with the laws enforced,” he said in a statement here today.

Georgie said since PKPB was implemented on October 13, Sabah KPDNHEP had activated operations room at all its branch offices to handle complaints and enquiries, especially related to the supply and prices of goods.

He said the operations room in Kota Kinabalu operates daily from 8am to 10pm while at branch offices, it opens from 8am to 8pm.

He added that Sabah KPDNHEP had also appointed 170 district retailers and 89 district wholesalers statewide for the purpose of monitoring the supply of basic necessities in the state. — Bernama