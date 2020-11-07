RM5.1b allocation in Budget 2021 will improve Sabahans’ living standards, says deputy CM

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam said the effort to build and upgrade the infrastructure will serve as a catalyst for the state’s economic development which in turn will bring economic benefits to the people. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 7 — An allocation of RM5.1 billion for Sabah to build and upgrade the basic infrastructure including road and water supply as well as health and education facilities as announced in the Budget 2021 is crucial in efforts to improve the standard of living of the people in the state.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam said the effort to build and upgrade the infrastructure will serve as a catalyst for the state’s economic development which in turn will bring economic benefits to the people.

“The effort will serve as a catalyst for economic development and in turn can improve the living standards of the rural population. We also hope basic development or infrastructure will be further improved and expedited,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tabled the Budget 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat themed ‘Teguh Kita, Menang Bersama’ (Resilient as One, Together We Triumph), involving an allocation of RM322.5 billion.

Joachim, who is also Sabah Industrial Development Minister, said the move to continue the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project and the Sapangar Bay Container Port expansion project will also bring economic spills for the people and give confidence to investors to enter Sabah.

He said another important allocation for Sabah was RM725 million to upgrade dilapidated schools as there are still many school buildings are in dire need of repair and upgraded to provide a conducive and comfortable learning environment for the young Sabahans.

He also hoped with the RM16 billion and RM17 billion allocated to the Defence Ministry and Home Ministry respectively, the level of security in the state would be enhanced, especially in dealing with illegal immigrants and smuggling of goods, including closing the ‘rat trails’.

“Sustainable security will give confidence to foreign and domestic investors to invest in the state.

“My hope is that this budget can move development in rural areas and can stimulate the growth of industries in the state, including the tourism sector which is adversely affected by Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama