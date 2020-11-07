Air Negri Sembilan: Sungai Linggi bank repairs completion expected tomorrow

SEREMBAN, Nov 7 — Repair work by the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID) to shore up the collapsed bank of Sungai Linggi at the Linggi Water Treatment Plant (LRA), which caused water supply disruption in parts of Seremban and Port Dickson, is expected to be completed tomorrow.

Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) Public Relations Division chief Norzita Ismail said that currently repair work is still underway.

“SAINS expects that within 48 hours, once the repair work is completed, the water supply can be fully restored and resumed in the affected areas.

“Since yesterday, SAINS is still waiting for the water to enter the inlet for the plant to resume operations,” she said in a statement here today.

However, she said the recovery period depended on the reticulation system, where areas on higher ground will take a longer time than lowland areas.

She also expressed hope that all consumers in the affected areas continue to be patient, and that water supply assistance, via water tanker as well as static tanks, will continue to be channelled until the situation is fully restored.

On Nov 4, the media reported that more than 45,000 SAINS account holders in parts of Port Dickson and Seremban faced water supply problems due to disruption to Linggi LRA operations following heavy rains.

The areas affected included the PD Golf & Country Club, PD Perdana, Desa Lagun Resort, the whole Rantau area inolving Ulu Lalang, Kampung Solok, Kampung Sega Ulu, Sega Hilir and Jalan Kuala Sawah. — Bernama