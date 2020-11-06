Prosecution to call up 10 witnesses in Ahmad Maslan’s money laundering, false statement trial

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The prosecution will call 10 witnesses to testify in the trial involving Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who was charged with failing to declare RM2 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) and giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar said the prosecution had submitted witness statements to the court and defence team early last month.

The trial will be heard before Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad.

Mohd Mukhzany, who leads the prosecution team, said the trial was previously set for Oct 16 and 23 as well as Nov 6 (today), however the proceedings were adjourned following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The prosecution had received an e-mail from the court recently informing that the case management has been set on Nov 27 to fix the new trial dates,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Counsel Hamidi Mohd Noh who leads the defence team when contacted, confirmed the matter.

Ahmad was accused of money laundering by failing to declare his real income in Borang Nyata Cukai Pendapatan Bagi Tahun Taksiran 2013 (Income Tax Statement for Assessment Year 2013), which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The former Deputy Finance Minister was charged with committing the offence by failing to declare an income of RM2 million, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities which he received from Najib through a AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27 and which he (Ahmad) personally cashed on the same day.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

Ahmad was also charged with giving false statements to the MACC when questioned by its investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama



