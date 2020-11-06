Budget 2021: RM7.4b set aside to expand broadband services

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said telecommunication networks could now be considered as a third utility and that virtual services were becoming more common in the new norm. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will allocate a total of RM7.4 billion to build and upgrade broadband services for 2021 and 2022, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said telecommunication networks could now be considered as a third utility and that virtual services were becoming more common in the new norm.

“The development of infrastructure and upgrading of basic telecommunications networks is necessary to meet the needs of the digital lifestyle,” he said when tabling Budget 2021, themed ‘Stand United, We Shall Prevail’ at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tengku Zafrul said a total of RM500 million would also be allocated to implement the National Digital Network initiative (JENDELA) to ensure the connectivity of 430 schools nationwide.

He also announced a contribution of RM150 million into the Tabung Cerdik by government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) so as to provide laptops to 150,000 students in 500 schools as a pilot project to be supervised by Yayasan Hasanah. ― Bernama