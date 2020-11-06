Budget 2021: RM2.7b allocated to improve rural infrastructure, with RM1.3b for road repairs alone

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables the Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Some RM2.7 billion has been allocated by the government to improve rural infrastructure to bridge the development disparity between urban areas, with almost half to be spent on improving rural roads.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, when announcing Budget 2021, said RM1.3 billion from the allocation will be spent to implement rural and village road projects covering a length of 920km, set to benefit more than 290 residents.

“The government will continue efforts to reduce the urban and rural development gaps. For this, RM2.7 billion will be channelled to implement various programmes and projects to improve infrastructures in the rural areas,” he said.

