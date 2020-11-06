Budget 2021: No blanket moratorium, but low-income earners, micro biz can apply for reduced, postponed payments

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz tables the Budget 2021 in Parliament November 6, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The government has announced that borrowers, individuals or micro enterprises, having trouble honouring their loan will be able to apply for postponement or reduced instalments to settle their debts from their respective banks.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz made the announcement of the initiatives as part of Budget 2021, saying it will apply for borrowers currently listed as Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients, for loans of up to RM150,000.

“The first option is to postpone monthly instalments for three months, or the second option is to reduce the monthly instalment by 50 per cent for a period of six months,” he said.

MORE TO COME