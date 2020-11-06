Budget 2021: IGP expresses gratitude to govt for incentives

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the government continued to focus on the welfare of Royal Malaysia Police personnel and its retirees despite facing major challenges in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has expressed his gratitude to the government for the various incentives it announced for police personnel in Budget 2021.

The government continued to focus on the welfare of Royal Malaysia Police personnel and its retirees despite facing major challenges in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, he told Bernama today.

“I understand the financial constraints that the government is facing,” he said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, when tabling Budget 2021, announced a one-off grant of RM500 to 40,000 police retirees who received the National Hero Service medal and a Special Financial Assistance of RM300 for retirees and non-pensionable veterans. ― Bernama