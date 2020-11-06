Amid Covid-19, Johor MB confident Budget 2021 will help spur economy in the right direction

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad says he supports the Budget allocation for next year that is given to Johor to generate employment opportunities and drive economic recovery. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 6 — The Johor government has welcomed the announcement in Budget 2021 today as it clearly prioritises the well-being of the people in the midst of the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he supports the Budget allocation for next year that is given to Johor to generate employment opportunities and drive economic recovery.

“Among them is the incentive of RM100 million to regional development authorities such as the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) for programmes to equip new skills to the workforce affected by the closure of the Malaysia-Singapore border.

“This reskilling and upskilling programme will certainly elevate the development of human capital, increase the marketability for Johoreans and facilitate the search for new sources of income,” he said.

Apart from that, Hasni added that he also welcomed the infrastructure projects that will be continued in the state, such as the Gemas-Johor Baru Electric Double Track, Rapid Transit System (RTS) from Johor Baru to Woodlands as well as further discussions with Singapore on the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

“These infrastructure projects are very important to facilitate the movement of people in Johor, stimulate the development of new areas and boost the potential of the state as a competitive regional investment destination,” he said in a statement issued today to comment on the government’s various initiatives and incentives under Budget 2021 that was announced this evening.

The Benut assemblyman hopes the federal government will accelerate efforts to open borders in order to boost cross-border economic activities, facilitate employee mobility as well as improve the quality of the investment ecosystem in Johor.

Meanwhile, Hasni said the Johor government will ensure that the people are always resilient in the current pandemic context through the Johor Budget 2021.

He said the state budget for next year will also introduce new measures to ensure a realistic, sustainable and continuous state fiscal policy, for the future of Johor.

“No one will be left behind, and we will cater to all Johoreans,” said Hasni.

The Johor Budget 2021, which will be tabled at the end of this month, is expected to closely mirror that of the federal government’s.

It will place emphasis on those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.