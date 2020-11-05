Sarawak renews state Speaker’s term for three more years

Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar says he has been re-appointed for another three years for the post, November 5, 2020. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 5 ― Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar today said his term has been extended by another three years, from November 16, 2020 to November 16, 2023.

He said he received a letter today from the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg informing him of the extension.

“I am grateful to the chief minister and Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud for extending my term.

“Unlike the Parliament Speaker which is elected by members of parliament, the post of Sarawak Speaker is appointed by the governor on the advice of the chief minister,” he told reporters.

Asfia, 73, was appointed to the post in 2000, succeeding Datuk Song Swee Guan.

Prior to his present post, he was the Serdeng (now known as Semop) assemblyman from 1991 to 2006.

On another matter, the Speaker also clarified that the current Sarawak State Assembly would automatically be dissolved on June 7 next year.

He said the clarification was necessary due to conflicting reports in the media regarding the expiry date of the current state assembly.

“The first meeting of the state assembly after the 11th state election was on June 7, 2016. The tenure of the current state assembly is five years from June 7, 2016.

“This is provided for under Article 21(3) of the Sarawak State Constitution which states that the state assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, continue for five years from the date of its first sitting and then shall stand dissolved,” he said.

“Therefore, the tenure of the current state assembly shall expire on June 6, 2021,” he said, explaining that the five years do not start from the date of the state election as many people have claimed.

He added the Sarawak election must then be held within 60 days of the dissolution.

“Covid-19 or no Covid-19, we must hold the election within 60 days from the date of dissolution. It is constitutionally mandatory, we don’t have any other choice,” he said.

He said the new state assembly shall be summoned to meet within 120 days from the date of the dissolution.