Covid-19 case forces Perak MB’s Office into 14-day closure

One employee from the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office tested positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

IPOH, Nov 5 — The Perak Mentri Besar’s Office will be closed for two weeks from today after one employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The Mentri Besar’s Office said the location has been sanitised according to the Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOP) as a safety measure.

“The State Health Department is conducting contact tracing on all the staff and mentri besar’s officers who came into contact with the person who contracted the virus.

“They were also ordered to undergo home quarantine and monitor their health condition until further instruction from the health department,” the MB’s Office said in a statement.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was not present at the office during the period as he was attending Parliament that was currently in session, it said.

“However, as a safety measure, the mentri besar underwent a health screening yesterday and the result was negative for Covid-19,” it said.