Cops detain 29 suspects allegedly involved in gangsterism, organised crime in Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Nov 5 ― A total of 29 suspects allegedly involved in gangsterism and organised crime were arrested in a massive operation following a shooting incident in front of a school in Banting on September 25.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the large-scale operation was conducted together with the Bukit Aman CID in the state recently.

He said the case investigation papers have also been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers on October 27 to determine if all suspects can be charged for organised crime.

“By successfully charging all the suspects, we hope to curb and eliminate gangsterism and organised crime activities around Banting, Kuala Langat and perhaps the entire state,” he said in a statement today.

In the September 25 incident, a businessman and his bodyguard were severely injured after being shot by two suspects on a motorcycle at Jalan Sultan Abdul Samad, Banting.

Three secondary students were also injured after being rammed by the victims’ BMW.