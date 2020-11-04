Seremban hit by flood a day before CMCO, hundreds displaced, one reported missing (VIDEO)

Seremban District Civil Defence Force (APM) operation officer Lt. (PA) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim says all the evacuees are currently housed at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega Hilir which has been opened since 7.30am. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SEREMBAN, Nov 4 ― Eleven areas in the city were hit by flash floods early today, affecting 450 residents whose houses were inundated by floodwaters following heavy rain last night.

The areas affected were Kampung Datuk Mansor, Taman Happy and Taman Mok Sum, Kampung Bukit Chedang, Kampung Baru Block C Ampangan, Kampung Batu 3, Taman Angsa Mas, Kampung Siliau, Kampung Kuala Sawah, Kampung Sega Hilir, Kampung Pasir and Kampung Lingsum.

Seremban Civil Defence Force (APM) operation officer Lt. (PA) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim, when contacted, said, so far, only 87 flood victims from 18 families from Kampung Sega Hilir and Kampung Pasir were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sega Hilir.

He said the rest of the victims, however, refused to be evacuated to the PPS and preferred to temporarily stay at their relatives’ houses.

The floodwater is subsiding and the situation is under control for now, he added.

Meanwhile, officer-in-charge of the Seremban Fire and Rescue station Mohamad Idris told Bernama that a man was reported missing, believed to have been washed away by strong currents from the overflowed nearby river in Jalan Rasah, Taman Happy, at 1.30am.

“Twenty flood victims from the area were evacuated, but the man was washed away by strong currents. The search for the man is still ongoing,” he said. ― Bernama