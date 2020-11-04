Home Ministry: 6,782 illegal immigrants deported from Sabah since Jan 1 to Oct 23

The Home Ministry says a total of 6,782 illegal immigrants detained in Sabah, have been deported to their respective countries including the Philippines and Indonesia. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― A total of 6,782 illegal immigrants detained in Sabah, have been deported to their respective countries including the Philippines and Indonesia, since January 1 up to October 23 in efforts to address the increasing number of illegals in the state.

The Home Ministry (KDN) informed that during the same period, the Immigration Department conducted 720 operations where 16,270 foreigners were questioned.

In the operations, 1,840 illegal immigrants and 24 employers were arrested for various offences, the ministry said in a written reply posted on the Parliament website in response to a question from Yamanis Hafez Musa (Bersatu-Sipitang) on the issue.

KDN said the government had also set up a committee to manage foreigners in Sabah (JKPWAS) following the recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Foreign Immigrants in Sabah aimed to study and discuss issues related to immigrants and foreigners in the state.

The committee is always taking proactive steps to address issues arising in implementing the action plan formulated by the RCI, including the illegal immigrant issue in Sabah, through meetings scheduled regularly throughout the year, according to KDN. ― Bernama