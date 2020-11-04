Health Ministry: Six new Covid-19 clusters detected in Selangor, Putrajaya, Negri, Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 4, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Health Ministry has identified six new Covid-19 clusters involving Selangor, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan and Sabah.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today said the clusters in Klang Valley have been identified as the Aero and Lengkuk clusters in Selangor.

“The Lengkuk cluster also involves Negri Sembilan, while the Gading cluster involves Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan,” he said.

On the Aero cluster in the Petaling district of Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said an individual tested positive during a close contact screening on November 3.

“Further close contact screenings found 10 more Covid-19 cases. To-date a total of 95 individuals have been screened, 84 of whom tested negative,” he said.

Meanwhile, the index case for the Lengkuk cluster tested positive on October 28.

“Cases were then traced back to Sepang, Selangor and Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau in Negri Sembilan.

“Following close contact screenings, 23 others were found to be Covid-19 positive. 86 people Eighty-six people have been screened, with 62 testing negative,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said for the Gading cluster involving individuals in Putrajaya and Seremban, the index case was found positive through a close contact screening on October 29.

He said six other positive cases were identified following close contact screenings. A total of 32 people has been screened so far, with eight testing negative and another 17 waiting for their results.

For Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham three new clusters have been identified.

He said the Sandakan prison cluster was detected after the index case tested positive through an inmate screening on October 27. To-date close contact screenings found 38 others who tested positive. A total of 293 people has been screened with 254 awaiting test results.

The second cluster identified was the Dialisis cluster, involving Sandakan and Lahad Datu. It began when a healthcare worker tested positive during a screening on October 23 and infected 16 other close contacts.

So far, 49 people have been screened and 14 have tested positive while 30 tested negative.

Dr Noor Hisham said the third cluster — the Sepanggar cluster in Kota Kinabalu — was detected after the index case was found to be positive on October 24.

“As of noon, 95 people were screened, with 86 testing positive and one awaiting test results,” he said.