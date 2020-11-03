Sites for disposal of clinical waste, unlicensed gambling among highlights of today’s Parliament sitting

According to the Order Paper of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, the issue on disposal of clinical waste, plan to curb unlicensed gambling activities and government assistance for former Malindo Air employees are the highlights for today’s discussions. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― The issue on disposal of clinical waste, plan to curb unlicensed gambling activities and government assistance for former Malindo Air employees are among matters to be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper of the Meeting on the Parliament official website, they are the highlights for today’s discussions which will be raised through three questions during the Ministers’ Question Time at the Parliament session which enters the second day today.

One of the questions is by Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) who wanted to know whether the Environment and Water Ministry has plans to set up special sites for disposal of clinical waste in all states as there has been an increase in waste disposal ,such as face masks and gloves, especially in the Klang River, since the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

There is also a question by Kesavan Subramaniam (PKR-Sungai Siput) to the Home Minister on the government's strategic plan to curb unlicensed gambling activities to reduce social problems and increase the country’s revenue.

Meanwhile, Kasthuriraani Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) will pose a question to Human Resource Minister on the form of assistance for retrenched Malindo Air workers.

During the oral question and answer session, issues on river pollution and reforms of the prison system following the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to be the focus of the MPs' discussions.

The issues will be raised through questions, including from Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) on the number of companies that have been taken legal action for causing river pollution and another by Datuk Mohd Hatta Md Ramli (PH-Lumut) to the Home Minister on reforms to the prison system following the spread of Covid-19 among inmates and prison staff.

The focus today is also on the tabling of several Bills for the first reading, including the Supply Bill 2021 and the Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020.

The Parliamentary sitting this time around will require all Members of Parliament and the Parliament staff to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including wearing face mask and exercising physical distancing.

The Third Session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will be for 27 days with Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz scheduled to table the 2021 Budget this Friday. ― Bernama