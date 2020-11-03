Putrajaya to consult NSC, Health Ministry on umrah resumption

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― In sending Malaysian umrah pilgrims to the Holy Land, the government will seek advice from the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Health Ministry (MoH).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in a joint statement said that the safety and health of Malaysian umrah pilgrims are of paramount importance.

Welcoming the decision by Saudi Arabia that allowed 10 days entry for foreign pilgrims seeking to perform umrah in Makkah, the ministers said the they would work closely to ensure Malaysian pilgrims get the opportunity to perform the umrah.

“The government will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia and look into the standard operating procedures for umrah pilgrims as set by the Saudi Arabian government.

“The government will do its best for the people, especially pilgrims who will be departing for the Holy Land,” the joint statement said.

On Sept 23, Saudi Arabia announced four phases of re-acceptance and entry of umrah pilgrims with the SOP set by the country’s local authorities, to be conducted in stages. ― Bernama