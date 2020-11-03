Malaysia strongly condemns Vienna attacks

Police vehicles block a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the gunmen attacks in Vienna City, Austria, yesterday in which innocent civilians were killed and injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement today, extended Malaysia’s condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“We hope the attacker will be swiftly brought to justice. As of 3pm today (Malaysian time) all Malaysians in Vienna are reported safe,” it said.

The statement said Malaysians requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Vienna by contacting 00-43-1-505 1042 or via e-mail [email protected]

Austrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Harald Soros was reported as saying that at least one person was killed and several others, including one police officer, were seriously injured in the Monday attacks in Vienna, carried out at six different locations, including near a synagogue in the centre of the city. — Bernama