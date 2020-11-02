PM says faster and more effective mitigation required amid Covid-19 spike

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen during a virtual meeting with the National Security Council November 2, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The current situation of Covid-19 infection requires faster and more effective mitigation or intervention approach, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who chaired the National Security Council (MKN) Special Meeting on Covid-19 today.

In his post on Facebook today, he said this followed the reports on the increase in the number of positive cases in several districts in Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Perak and Johor, which had turned into yellow or red zones just within one or two weeks.

“Alhamdulillah, I chaired the MKN Special Meeting on Covid-19 this morning to discuss the actions that need to be intensified to curb and handle the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also expressed concerns over the Covid-19 situation in the country which is still showing a rise in the number of positive cases even though it is not a steep rise,” he said.

As such, Muhyiddin said he had instructed the MKN to carry out a review on the standard operating procedures (SOP) for social and sports activities to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

He said the SOP needed to be tightened just as the SOP during the Movement Control Order.

The Prime Minister said the MKN would table the proposal on the tightened SOP in their meeting tomorrow.

He also expressed hope that the tightened SOP would be put into force immediately as the current rate of infection was quite worrying.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said he also agreed to the proposal of Sabah Disaster Management Committee to amend the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) SOP at all localities in the state.

He said the amendment to the SOP was aimed at helping the people involved to live in a better EMCO situation.

The Prime Minister also said that among the positive development reported at the special meeting was the ending of the CMCO at eight prisons after no new cases were reported there over the past 14 days.

“Congratulations to the Prisons Department and the Ministry of Health for working well together to curb the spread of Covid-19 in prisons,” he added. — Bernama