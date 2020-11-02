Finance minister: More than 6,600 proposals received via Budget 2021 consultation sessions, website

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz giving a speech at the cheque presentation ceremony for Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — More than 6,600 proposals have been received through the Budget 2021 consultation sessions involving political parties as well as the Budget 2021 website, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Of these, more than 170 proposals were obtained via meetings with politicians, he said.

“Generally, the proposals are focused on the support and assistance required to weather the effects of Covid-19 as we approach 2021.

“Among the sectors with the highest number of proposals are healthcare, job support, education and the small and medium enterprise (SME) industry. The government is sifting through all proposals for inclusion in Budget 2021 which will be announced on Friday, November 6,” he said in a statement today.

Tengku Zafrul expressed thanks to all stakeholders — the people, businesses, non-governmental organisations as well as the public and private sectors — that participated in the consultation process.

According to the minister, Budget 2021 is the fifth phase in the six-phase strategy or 6R Strategy, which is the government’s economic recovery plan rolled out starting March.

Budget 2021, which follows the success of the previous economic stimulus packages, has three main objectives — ensuring the people’s welfare, business continuity and economic resilience.

The Budget 2021 consultation was held with representatives from political parties, including Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, PAS, MCA, Parti Warisan Sabah, and Pakatan Harapan, comprising PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Since July this year, more than 40 consultation sessions have been held that involved more than 2,000 individuals and business representatives.

This included on-ground engagement sessions in each state, which were done for the first time in the ministry’s history in order to get close to the people and businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama