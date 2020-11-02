Covid-19: Dewan Negara Senator Ras Adiba Radzi says awaiting test result after sister’s positive diagnosis

Dewan Negara Senator Ras Adiba Radzi said that she is currently waiting for her Covid-19 test results. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Dewan Negara Senator Ras Adiba Radzi today confirmed that her sister has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a brief announcement, Ras Adiba said that she is currently waiting for her Covid-19 test results.

“I wish to inform everyone that one of my special officers, who is also my sister, namely Ras Afiona Radzi has been verified as being Covid-19 positive after doing a test recently. Now, she is receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“For the information of all, I and as many as 10 of my family members are waiting for the Covid-19 test results. Taking this opportunity, I wish to apologise if anyone has been inconvenienced following this incident involving me and my family,” she said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Dewan Rakyat approved a motion to shorten today’s proceedings to half a day until 1pm.

In explaining the motion to not proceed with the afternoon session, Minister in Charge of Parliamentary Affairs Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had highlighted that a few Dewan Negara staff had tested positive for Covid-19 and the possibility that several Dewan Negara senators could also test positive.

