SDMC: Sarawak reports 11 new Covid-19 cases today, total at 892

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Nov 1 — Sarawak recorded 11 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative positive cases in the state to 892.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a daily update press statement today, said from the total number of cases detected, six were reported in Kuching, three in Miri and two in Bintulu.

“In Kuching, three new cases are close contact to the Case 866 that was reported on October 30. The latest patients comprised of a family member and two co-workers to Case 866, aged between 13 and 20,” SDMC stated.

It stated the three new cases in Kuching had underwent Covid-19 screening on October 30 and the result of their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests came back positive on October 31.

“The patients of these three new cases did not exhibit any symptoms of Covid-19 and further investigations and contact tracing are being actively conducted. They have been classified as locally transmitted cases.”

Another two new cases were also detected to be related to the Greenhill Cluster, with the first case involving a local man having been to a premise visited by Covid-19 patients from the cluster, it said.

“The male patient had been tested for Covid-19 on October 29 and the laboratory result came back positive on October 31.”

The second new case for the cluster was a close contact of Case 877 that was reported on October 31 and the Covid-19 test result came back on the same day of October 31 indicating the patient was positive for the virus.

“Both patients of the new cases from this Greenhill Cluster have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatments. Investigation and contact tracing are underway.”

Another case today involved a local man who had underwent a health screening at a health facility in Kuching.

The committee said the patient was tested for Covid-19 on October 29 and the result came back positive on October 31.

It said the patient did not have a history of travelling to places deemed high-risk to be infected with Covid-19 nor he was a close contact with any of the Covid-19 positive patients.

Efforts are underway to trace the source of infection and the case has been classified as locally transmitted for now. — Borneo Post

