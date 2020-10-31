Set aside our differences and approve Budget 2021, Muhyiddin appeals to Opposition MPs

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pleaded with all Opposition MPs today to approve his Budget 2021, which will be tabled in Parliament on November 6. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pleaded with all Opposition MPs today to approve his Budget 2021 which will be tabled in Parliament on November 6.

He said the budget will provide for everyone amid the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the frontliners and those suffering from the recent rise in cases.

“We have to strike a fine balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,” said Muhyiddin in a surprise address.

Muhyiddin said to date, 11,000 police officers have been quarantined, 300 medical frontliners have been infected with another 1,200 quarantined while states like Perak, Negri Sembilan and Melaka which were green zones have now turned red.

He said in the last month alone cases in Malaysia have reached 20,000 while only 10,526 cases were recorded in the six months prior.

Muhyiddin said he has heard the grouses and sufferings of the people and the frontliners which is why he promised that the Budget 2021 will provide for everyone.

“We are trying to avoid a really bad situation from happening to our economy. Many people have suffered from loss of income while almost 800,000 people I’m told have lost their jobs.

“The budget will provide incentives and initiatives that will reduce the burden of the people during these harsh times,” said Muhyiddin.

“Therefore, I hope all Parliamentarians can put aside their political differences and pass the budget. Let’s put the people before all else. If we do so, we can come to an understanding with any Opposition.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to continue to fight to curb the spread of Covid-19 and protect the people.”

On Wednesday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had asked federal lawmakers to extend their support when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tables the Budget 2021.

In response, Pakatan Harapan (PH) urged Muhyiddin the next day to discuss the contents of Budget 2021 before tabling it in Dewan Rakyat, which it said is needed in order to ensure that the budget will fulfil the objectives decreed by the Agong.

This comes as Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said earlier this week that lawmakers have submitted more than 16 parliamentary motions of no-confidence against Muhyiddin.

Parliament will sit from November 2 to December 15 for its next meeting and the Budget 2021 is scheduled to be tabled on November 6.