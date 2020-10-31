Covid-19: Temporary hospital to be opened at Sungai Udang Prison, says Melaka health chief

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Oct 31 — A temporary hospital will be opened at the Sungai Udang Prison here, as part of preparation in the event of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases among inmates in Melaka.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the temporary hospital could accommodate between 60 and 80 inmates infected with the disease, especially those who were low-risk and involved in minor crimes.

He said the preparation was carried out as the Melaka Hospital, the only hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the state, could only accommodate 14 prisoners at any one time.

“Yesterday I visited the prison and had a discussion with the state Health Department, state National Security Council and the Prison Department, to look into preparations at the prison in the event of spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, particularly involving prison residents.

“This is because we have just received about 300 new inmates who had undergone swab tests and they are currently being isolated from others at Sungai Udang Prison,” he said.

He told this to reporters after the investiture ceremony of state awards in conjunction with 71st birthday of the Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, involving 294 recipients, at Seri Negeri, here, today.

Rahmad said another two locations have also been identified to be turned into a temporary hospital, namely Jasin Correctional Centre and Alor Gajah National Service Training (PLKN) camp, if the temporary hospital at Sungai Udang Prison reaches its capacity. — Bernama