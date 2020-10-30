Policeman charged with gang robbery in Cheras

The accused, together with another person still at large, were charged with committing a gang robbery involving two gold bracelets and RM275 belonging to Syaifulyazan Hassan, 57, at a house at Flat Sri Melaka, Cheras here at 1am, last October 13. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — A police constable charged with stealing two gold bracelets and money belonging to a man, today told the Sessions Court here that his parents cried after learning he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Mohamad Firdaus Che Hussin, 25, said this when appealing to the court to allow him to be granted bail before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

Mohamad Firdaus, who is unrepresented also told the court that he was the sole breadwinner for the family.

“My wife is not working and we have two children, aged two and five months respectively. I also have parents who are currently under the care of my sister,” he said.

When asked by the judge if his mother and father knew that he was arrested in connection with this case, Mohamad Firdaus said his parents cried upon knowing about the matter.

Hasbullah: How do you feel? (upon seeing the accused’s parents cried)

Mohamad Firdaus: Heartbroken, your honour.

Earlier, Mohamad Firdaus had claimed trial after the charge was read out to him by the court interpreter.

The accused, together with another person still at large, were charged with committing a gang robbery involving two gold bracelets and RM275 belonging to Syaifulyazan Hassan, 57, at a house at Flat Sri Melaka, Cheras here at 1am, last October 13.

The charge, framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri did not offer bail as the offence under the said section is non-bailable.

The court granted the accused bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set December 7 for remention of the case. — Bernama