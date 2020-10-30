Muhyiddin hails Covid-19 frontliners as national heroes

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to a member of the Malaysian Air Force while inspecting supplies for Sabah and Sarawak at the Subang Air Base October 30, 2020. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said he was proud of the strong cooperation and continued commitment shown by various agencies in the fight against Covid-19.

The prime minister said he was also extremely touched on seeing frontliners, whom he described as national heroes, sacrifice their time and energy for the cause.

“They are at the battlefront, having had to leave their family and loved ones, to save the people and the country from a virus that has claimed many lives.

“Your sacrifices are invaluable. Thank you, frontliners. You are national heroes and we are extremely proud of all you,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook today.

Earlier this morning, Muhyiddin inspected preparations made for the delivery of critical items needed in Sabah and Sarawak by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at the Subang Air Base to contain the pandemic in those two states.

Muhyiddin also expressed his appreciation to the RMAF which had been assisting many parties, especially the Health Ministry (MoH) by carrying out flight missions to deliver equipment and health personnel to Sabah and Sarawak.

Across the nation, he added, the people were very grateful to the MoH, RMAF and all other frontliners for their continued commitment. — Bernama