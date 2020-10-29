Miri disaster committee says no need to close premises, businesses linked to Covid-19 cases

The Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) said there is no reason to close down premises and business centres related to recent Covid-19 cases here. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MIRI, Oct 29 — The Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) said there is no reason to close down premises and business centres related to recent Covid-19 cases here.

It, however, advised the public to be vigilant and practise avoidance of ‘3C’ (crowded, confined and close conversation) and adopt ‘3W’ (wash, wear and warn) strategies as advocated by the Health Ministry.

“These business premises can operate as usual. They are advised to perform general cleaning and sanitation exercise as per Covid prevention measures advised by Ministry of Health Malaysia,” said MDMC in a press statement today.

The committee was referring to five Covid-19 cases detected in Miri between October 28 and 29.

It said three of the cases involved oil and gas personnel from Kuala Lumpur who came to Miri to sign on to an offshore platform.

The three individuals were immediately quarantined at designated hotels upon arrival and their test came back positive.

To date, a total of 23 close contacts have been identified, comprising passengers who were on the same flights with the individuals as well as their family members in West Malaysia and a van driver.

All of the close contacts have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the other two cases detected were linked to positive cases in Kuching, particularly the Green Hill Cluster.

From the two cases, a total of 64 close contacts in Miri have been identified and issued home quarantine orders.

“Further testing will be arranged for all of the close contacts by the health department.

“Based from investigation that were done, the three oil and gas personnel cases will be classified as Import Category B (from another State) and the two remaining cases as Import Category C (from another division),” said the statement. — Borneo Post Online