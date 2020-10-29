Ismail Sabri: 549 arrested over various RMCO violations including 188 for not wearing face masks

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Authorities arrested 549 people yesterday for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) involving various offences.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement today said that from the total number of arrests, two individuals were remanded while the rest were issued with compounds.

Ismail said the top offence committed yesterday was failure to wear face masks, resulting in 188 arrests. A further 154 arrests were due to either premises failing to provide check-in equipment, or of those who did not record their personal details when entering a premise.

“Other arrests include 34 for premises that remained open past the RMCO time limit, and nine who took part in activities at entertainment centres while another 85 were arrested for unspecified violations,” Ismail said.

Police’s Compliance Operation Task Force for RMCO in total conducted 46,853 checks yesterday, on various premises including supermarkets, restaurants, hawker centres, farmers’ markets, religious sites and recreational sites.

Meanwhile, Ismail said Ops Benteng — an effort to curb the entry of undocumented migrants — resulted in 14 arrests and the seizure of six land vehicles and one boat.

He added that 36 sanitisation operations were conducted yesterday in 29 zones across 10 states and all three Federal Territories.

Furthermore, from July 24 to yesterday, he said a total of 56,699 people had returned to Malaysia from overseas.

Of that number, 9,523 are quarantined at designated quarantine centres, whilst 231 are at hospitals for treatment. The remaining 46,795 have been discharged and allowed to go home.

Ismail also said that the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) conducted checks on 18 construction sites yesterday, and found that 17 were following designated SOP, while one was not operational.