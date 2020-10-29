FT minister: Motorcycle lanes in Putrajaya to be converted into bicycle paths

A man cycles on the blue bicycle path along Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 29 — The Federal Territories Ministry plans to convert the motorcycle lane in Putrajaya into a bikeway in line with a proposal to make the administrative region a cycling-friendly city.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said towards that end, the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) would take steps to convert the motorcycle lanes, which has been gazetted, into cycling lanes.

“We have an area that was previously built to separate the lane for motorcycles from other vehicles, but there are not many motorcyclists in Putrajaya, which is why we want to renovate the route to be used as a bikeway,” he told the media after handing over contributions to the Putrajaya Community under the Wilayah Cakna 3.0 here today.

He said the cycling lane would have an outer loop, stretching 34km, and an inner loop of about 15km which is expected to be completed within the next one or two months.

He said various other facilities would also be built, including cafe, workshop, bicycle spare-parts and accessories shop, as well as a car park. — Bernama