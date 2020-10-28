Umno toppling Perak MB with DAP, PKR? No such thing, says state chief

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh October 28, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 28 — Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad today dismissed a report claiming he has the support of the state PKR and DAP assemblymen to bring down Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu from the mentri besar post.

“This is all rumours. There is no such thing. No one met me or offered me or incited me,” he told a press conference at the State Secretariat Building.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) respect the decree from Yang di-Pertuan Agong to focus on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and reduce politicking, therefore I can’t give a specific comment on the matter.”

Saarani, who is the state Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, said that he has no issues with Ahmad Faizal as claimed by the report.

“I sit next to him in the recent state executive councillor’s (exco) meeting and we have no problem. Other exco present at the meeting can confirm the matter.

“If there is dissatisfaction on political issues, we will discuss that at the political platform. Of course, we won’t get all that we wanted,” he said.

Earlier, news portal Suara.TV reported that Saarani has enough support to bring down Ahmad Faizal from the mentri besar post, but decided not to proceed, as he is giving space for the party leadership to solve the issue.

The report, which quoted a source from Umno, said that Saarani had managed to obtain support from PAS, PKR and DAP on the matter.

The report also said the duo’s relationship turn sour following the appointment of Umno’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Datuk Aznel Ibrahim as the mentri besar’s political secretary without any discussion with the state Umno’s leadership.

Currently, the Perak government consist of Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which comprises of 25 Umno assemblymen, five assemblymen from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and three assemblymen from PAS, and also further supported by one Gerakan assemblyman and one Independent.

While, the Opposition, which is led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) consist of 16 DAP assemblymen, five Parti Amanah Negara assemblymen and three PKR assemblymen.