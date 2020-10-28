Terengganu aims to become smart digital model govt by 2030

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Exco, Ariffin Deraman at the launch of the Terengganu Smart Digital Government Master Plan and Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan, in Kuala Terengganu October 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 28 — Terengganu aims to become a practical and sustainable smart digital model government by 2030.

State Tourism, Culture and Information Technology Exco, Ariffin Deraman said they were confident that this could be achieved with the Terengganu Smart Digital Government Master Plan which includes 13 development strategies.

He said for a start, several smart closed circuit cameras (smart CCTVs) and smart traffic lights that have more sophisticated digital features would be placed in selected locations next year.

“We have already tested and placed the smart CCTV at the Pengadang Baru Mosque as a pilot project.

“The advantage of this smart CCTV is that it can give a very clear image of the visitor so that the face, gender and estimated age can be identified.

“As for the smart traffic light, it will be installed at the intersection of the Tengku Tengah Zaharah Mosque, Kuala Ibai as a pilot project next year,” he said after the launch of the Terengganu Smart Digital Government Master Plan and Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan, here today.

Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar officiated the launching ceremony. — Bernama