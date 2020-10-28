Covid-19 outbreak in Alor Setar Prison under control, says prison director

Inmates of Alor Setar Prison undergoing Covid-19 swab test October 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 28 — The spread of Covid-19 in Alor Setar Prison is under control and the next of kin of inmates have been asked to stay calm and not worry because the outbreak at the detention centre is expected to end soon.

Alor Setar Prison director, Raja Mohd Amazon Raja Daud said continuous efforts of various parties, particularly the Health Ministry staff, had succeeded in containing the outbreak, which triggered the Tembok Cluster last month.

“I am grateful because many are concerned about the condition of families of prison staff and inmates who are currently placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) which has been extended to November 1.

“Alhamdulilah, the situation is now under control. All parties including the state government, Malaysian Prisons Department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) helped a lot, so family members out there do not have to worry about the situation here because everything is under control and we are coming to the tail-end of the outbreak here,” he said.

He said this when met at the Muassadah Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) Programme in front of the Alor Setar Prison guard post, here, today.

At the programme, YADIM through its chief executive officer Tuan Kamarul Arief Tuan Soh presented assistance in the form of food packages to the State Religious, Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Datuk Najmi Ahmad to be distributed to those under EMCO in Alor Setar Prison.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohd Amazon also said that all requirements such as personal protective equipment (PPE), liquid sanitisers and face masks were still sufficient for prison staff and inmates.

Meanwhile, Tuan Kamarul Arief said YADIM was currently on a mission to help residents affected by Covid-19, especially in areas under EMCO.

“Today, 600 packages of food items were distributed to families of staff in Pokok Sena Prison, Alor Setar Prison and Sungai Petani Prison costing RM30,000. We were also informed that Pokok Sena Prison lacked PPE equipment, face masks and liquid sanitisers, which we will contribute later,” he said. — Bernama