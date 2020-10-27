PBB Women’s Wing strengthening machinery to better prepare for Sarawak state polls

Fatimah (centre), who is PBB Women chief, poses for a photo with other members of the women’s wing supreme council during a meeting recently. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Oct 27 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women’s Wing has been strengthening its machinery for it to better prepare to face the next state election.

In a statement, the party’s women’s wing supreme council stated that a series of programmes had been organised, including ‘Sarawak Kita Empun’, ‘Randau Wanita PBB’, ‘Ziarah and Zoom Meeting’ with other women chief from the party across the state.

“The policies and initiatives of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, including those already announced by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and the state’s achievement in charting development will continue to be greater promoted to the public.”

It added the supreme council had also produced narrative and infographic and election preparation materials to be distributed to the women chiefs of the party’s 82 branches during a meeting recently.

“The whole machinery of PBB will be working hard to ensure the GPS state government wins the election with a big majority. We need strong mandate from the people to bring the state towards in becoming the most developed state in the country by 2030.”

The women’s wing supreme council also supported the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of not enforcing a state of emergency, after consulting with other Malay rulers.

“Preparation for the next state election will proceed as usual and members of the women’s wing will adhere to standard operating procedures when carrying out our activities.”

The supreme council urged the public and voters to support the ruling GPS coalition to ensure the rights of Sarawak, infrastructure development, political stability, peace and harmony among races continue to be prioritised and protected.

“The PBB Women’s Wing wishes that all GPS candidates will be able to win in the coming state election.”

On a separate note, the party’s women wing supreme council also extended their appreciation to the editorial committee of the book titled ‘Wings of Change: The Wanita PBB Journey’ for documenting the contribution and involvement of the women’s wing in the party. — Borneo Post Online