Miti: Industries directed to work from home must keep doing so after CMCO extended

A woman is seen walking along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman amid the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) confirmed today that the work-from-home (WFH) directive for managerial and supervisory staff of the industrial sector remained in effect under the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

It also said the allowance for 10 per cent of management and supervisory staff to attend their workplace for limited hours also remained in effect.

“The WFH instructions announced earlier are still applicable to all office management and supervisory roles. Should this group of workers be required to be present at the office, only 10 per cent of them are allowed to do so starting from 10.00am - 2.00pm for 3 days a week,” Miti said on its Facebook page today.

Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Sabah were placed under a CMCO from October 13 to 26 after an increase of Covid-19 cases in the areas.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the CMCO in these areas will be extended by two weeks until November 9, as the number of Covid-19 cases recorded there remains significant.