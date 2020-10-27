Bukit Aman: Macau scam suspect who escaped MACC HQ arrested, on three-day remand

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed told Bernama that the remand order starts from today until Thursday.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — A man arrested for alleged involvement in Macau Scam and online gambling syndicates has been remanded for three days.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed told Bernama that the remand order starts from today until Thursday.

Today, Bernama reported that the suspect who had escaped right after he was released by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on October 11, had been arrested early today morning at a resort hotel outside of Klang Valley.

Earlier, on October 13, the MACC confirmed that a suspect in a money laundering syndicate linked to businesses of several celebrities in the country, went missing when he was about to be re-arrested under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959.

Following that, on October 16, the police revealed the details of the suspect wanted by the police to facilitate investigations in three cases involving online gambling around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Huzir said the suspect was alleged to be the coordinator of Macau Scam activities in China. — Bernama