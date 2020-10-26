Tony Pua: New govt depending on Najib’s support ‘can go to hell’

The DAP publicity secretary also said Datuk Seri Najib Razak has demonstrated neither remorse nor expressed any guilt despite being convicted for corruption related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — DAP MP Tony Pua said today he would never ever support a government that relies on the backing of disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Following reports of the latter lobbying for Barisan Nasional (BN) to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, Pua described Najib as the “biggest crook in the country” who brought shame to Malaysians worldwide and burdened the country with tens of billions ringgit of debt.

“Absolutely nuts. Some who may have unprincipled hunger for power would lap up Najib’s support to form a new government. I would never sign up to such a government.

“A government who has to depend on Najib’s support can go to hell. We already see that happening for Perikatan Nasional,” the Damansara MP said in a statement tonight.

The DAP publicity secretary also said Najib has demonstrated neither remorse nor expressed any guilt despite being convicted for corruption related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

His stinging remarks come after Malaysiakini reported that Najib had lobbied BN to support Anwar during the meeting between the pact’s MP held at the KL World Trade Centre earlier today.

An anonymous source had claimed the BN meeting was almost put on hold after the former coalition chairperson made the proposal.

Umno leaders are set to decide later tonight if the party would continue to back Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin or withdraw their support, following the embattled prime minister’s failed bid to declare an emergency.

Earlier, Najib revealed no decision was made at the BN Supreme Council despite the various views expressed about the royal decree that rejected Muhyiddin’s proposition for a state of emergency to be declared.

Several weeks prior, a purported letter which claimed that a certain number of Umno MPs had allegedly rescinded their support for Muhyiddin who is leading the PN government and were purportedly backing Anwar to be prime minister went viral.

The letter had allegedly carried Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s name as the purported author of the letter, and had allegedly contained both Zahid’s and Najib’s signatures.

This comes as DAP Senator Liew Chin Tong said yesterday that Muhyiddin could secure the support of political opponents to stabilise his administration if he were willing to remove Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin from the Cabinet.